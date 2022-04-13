State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.71 Billion Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,653,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 132,282 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.0% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Apple worth $1,714,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

AAPL stock opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

