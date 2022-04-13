State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Workiva by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Workiva by 3,381.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Workiva by 74.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Workiva by 25.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter worth $117,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WK opened at $109.97 on Wednesday. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.65 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.59.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908 over the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

