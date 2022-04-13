State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.96 Million in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 138,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,238,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,964,000 after acquiring an additional 953,422 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 6,715,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,614,000 after acquiring an additional 960,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,955 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,652,567.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several research analysts recently commented on OCDX shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 42.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

