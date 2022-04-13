State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 10,732 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Northwest Natural by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Northwest Natural by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

NWN opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

About Northwest Natural (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

