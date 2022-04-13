State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,882 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,073 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of PDC Energy worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth $157,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of PDCE opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.92. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

PDCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $133,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $73,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,275,919. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

