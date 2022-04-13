State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.17% of Mesa Laboratories worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 233.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 147.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLAB shares. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $250.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.73. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.04 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.23 and a beta of 0.44.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

