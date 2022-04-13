State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 815,074 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,968,000 after purchasing an additional 737,686 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 830,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 630,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after purchasing an additional 626,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.