State Street (STT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. State Street has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.