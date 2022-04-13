Steel Dynamics (STLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STLD opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,252,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 810,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,296,000 after acquiring an additional 120,345 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 719,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

