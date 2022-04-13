Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Steelcase also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.150 EPS.

SCS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,933.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,858,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth $9,103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 169,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 966,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 115,372 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

