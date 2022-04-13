Stipend (SPD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.00

Stipend (SPD) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $170,519.77 and approximately $7.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stipend has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,136,633 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

