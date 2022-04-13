Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $491.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) to post $491.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $498.60 million and the lowest is $486.21 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $535.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

SFIX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,524,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,576,500. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

SFIX stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.81. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

