STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €48.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been given a €48.00 ($52.17) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.13% from the company’s current price.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($56.52) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.85 ($50.92).

Shares of EPA STM opened at €34.75 ($37.77) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.12. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($23.32).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

