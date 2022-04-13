StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.21 on Monday. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

