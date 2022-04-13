StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.21 on Monday. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATA Creativity Global (AACG)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.