StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.25. Ballantyne Strong has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98.

About Ballantyne Strong (Get Rating)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

