StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.55 on Monday. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.34% of Euro Tech worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

