StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

GLMD opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 40,203 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.