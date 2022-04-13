StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
GLMD opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $4.08.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
