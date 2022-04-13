StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $6.69 on Monday. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $175.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter.
About Genie Energy (Get Rating)
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.
