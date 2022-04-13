StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $6.69 on Monday. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $175.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genie Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genie Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Genie Energy by 77.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 35,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Genie Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

