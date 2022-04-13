StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OPHC opened at $4.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 51.77% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in OptimumBank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OptimumBank by 7.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

