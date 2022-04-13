StockNews.com Lowers Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.

VIV stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $678,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after acquiring an additional 403,268 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,005,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 257,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 174,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

