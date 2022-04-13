StockNews.com Upgrades Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Buy

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Antares Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.74. 565,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,241. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,023,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,924,000 after acquiring an additional 147,703 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,556,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86,979 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,350,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 311,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 769.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,260 shares in the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

