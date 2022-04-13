StockNews.com Upgrades Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) to “Buy”

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.48. 152,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.62 million, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 2.01. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $12.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

