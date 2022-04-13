StockNews.com Upgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to “Strong-Buy”

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
VALE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.79.
Shares of VALE stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90.
About Vale (Get Rating)
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vale (VALE)
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.