StockNews.com Upgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to “Strong-Buy”

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

VALE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.79.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

