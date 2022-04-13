Stratex International (LON:STI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50

Stratex International Plc (LON:STI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Stratex International shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,832,383 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.50.
About Stratex International (LON:STI)
