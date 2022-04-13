Stream Protocol (STPL) Price Hits $0.0083

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Stream Protocol has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $187,782.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stream Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

