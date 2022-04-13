Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SDIG. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 419,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,653. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.51.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

