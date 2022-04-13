Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 18,055 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Molina Healthcare worth $55,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after buying an additional 519,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,829,000 after buying an additional 176,165 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,729,000 after buying an additional 21,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,239,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.71.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $331.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $347.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

