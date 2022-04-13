Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 66,171 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of NetApp worth $63,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NetApp by 106.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in NetApp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 84,273 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

Shares of NTAP opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.25. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

