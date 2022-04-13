Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,914 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.34% of LHC Group worth $58,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHCG opened at $167.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.93. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHCG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.20.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

