Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $50.24 Million Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 5.15% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $50,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. The company has a market cap of $707.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.74. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCT. Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

