Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $51.81 Million Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,133 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Thomson Reuters worth $51,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54,243 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

NYSE:TRI opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average is $111.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $90.67 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

