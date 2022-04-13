Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $59.93 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,873 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Xylem worth $59,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,157,000 after buying an additional 254,493 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 552,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,506,000 after buying an additional 208,458 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 3,414.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after purchasing an additional 205,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 24.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,754,000 after purchasing an additional 152,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xylem by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,004,000 after purchasing an additional 146,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE XYL opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.