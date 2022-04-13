Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 143.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,192 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,976 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of VMware worth $66,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $433,701,000 after buying an additional 188,429 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in VMware by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $295,742,000 after buying an additional 61,896 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in VMware by 12.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,723,000 after buying an additional 213,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMW stock opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

