Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 835,644 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,749 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $54,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43. The firm has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.75.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

