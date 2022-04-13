Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,355 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $57,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.34. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $83.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.057 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 189.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

