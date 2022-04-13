Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,849 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,849 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Enphase Energy worth $64,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH stock opened at $185.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.31 and a beta of 1.27. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.24 and a 200-day moving average of $183.38.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.39.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

