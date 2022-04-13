Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Trading Down 1.1%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.74. 58,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 309,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLGG. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Super League Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $64.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Super League Gaming by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.