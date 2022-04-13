Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $861,865.00

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $59.46 million and $861,865.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.22 or 0.07586705 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00093270 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 623,409,119 coins and its circulating supply is 351,013,890 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

