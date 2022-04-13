Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.32.
NYSE MDT traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $110.05. 31,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,659,412. The stock has a market cap of $147.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.
About Medtronic (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
