Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.96. 14,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $184.85 and a one year high of $248.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.74. The company has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

