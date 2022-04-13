Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,378,977. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $214.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.64%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

