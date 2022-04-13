Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 693 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.66. 60,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,720,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $190.40. The company has a market cap of $239.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,568 shares of company stock worth $3,875,472 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.