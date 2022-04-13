Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.42. 9,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,161. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $276.88 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.89 and a 200 day moving average of $349.69. The company has a market cap of $206.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.