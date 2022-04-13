SVB Leerink Cuts Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Price Target to $12.00

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $975.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $33,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,240 shares of company stock valued at $351,921. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 60,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

