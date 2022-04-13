SVB Leerink Lowers Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target to $3.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

RUBY opened at $2.35 on Monday. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $211.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.48.

Rubius Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RUBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 82.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,651,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after buying an additional 708,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after acquiring an additional 631,892 shares in the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,387,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,930,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,730,000 after buying an additional 237,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

