S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of SANW opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37. S&W Seed has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

