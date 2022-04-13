Swop (SWOP) Hits Market Cap of $9.16 Million

Swop (SWOP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Swop coin can currently be bought for about $4.25 or 0.00010583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swop has a total market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $22,846.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swop has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swop alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044530 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.40 or 0.07581792 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,130.31 or 0.99940855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00041799 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,183,809 coins and its circulating supply is 2,154,997 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.