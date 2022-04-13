Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.33 and last traded at C$15.33. 16,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 64,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.

Separately, Cormark upped their target price on Sylogist from C$15.25 to C$16.25 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Sylogist alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a PE ratio of 35.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.33.

In other news, Senior Officer David Elder sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.42, for a total value of C$42,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$193,812.

About Sylogist (CVE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.