Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPX opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Synaptogenix has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

