Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Up to $17.49

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.49, but opened at $18.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 476 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

The firm has a market cap of $990.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $1,763,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 106,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,073 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 402,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 345,050 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

